From besa lighting
Besa Lighting 1JT-COCO1219-LED Coco Single Light 11-3/4" Wide LED Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Besa Lighting 1JT-COCO1219-LED Coco Single Light 11-3/4" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesInstalls directly to a 4" octagonal junction boxSloped ceiling compatibleComes with a flat canopy and 120" of cord to hang the fixtureIncludes globe shaped carrera glass shadeCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsIncludes (1) 9 watt GU24 LED bulbCord hung designCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsFixture covered under 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Maximum Height: 132-1/8"Width: 11-3/4"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 11-1/2"Shade Width: 11-3/4"Shade Depth: 11-3/4"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000Lumens: 800 Satin Nickel