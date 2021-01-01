Besa Lighting 1JT-BARON14 Baron 14" Wide Pendant Satin Nickel / White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1JT-BARON14 Baron 14" Wide Pendant The urban inspired Baron 14 Pendant employs a gloss RLM style shade with a lower transparent glass accent, semi-concealing a frosted downlight source for effective task lighting and a hint of peripheral brightness. Produced in a theme inspired by the nostalgic trends of today, this pendant offers a look that will easily merge into industrial architecture. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cord set and a low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Constructed from brass and steelIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedMade in GermanyUL and cUL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8-3/4"Maximum Height: 120"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 6lbsShade Height: 8-3/4"Shade Width: 13-3/4"Shade Depth: 13-3/4"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A15Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Satin Nickel / White