Besa Lighting 1JT-4126HN Pera 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Honey Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1JT-4126HN Pera 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Honey Glass Shade The Pera 9 is a curvy bell-bottomed shape, that fits nicely into any contemporary design. This unique décor is handcrafted, with layered swirls of yellow-amber and golden-brown against white, finished to a high gloss. It’s classic swirl pattern and high gloss surface has a truly florid gleam. Honey is a hand-blown glass designed to have a shiny and polished finish. The glass is gathered and rolled into shape a unique pattern is formed that cannot be replicated. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Each piece of this décor has its own unique artistic nature that can be individually appreciated. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and an low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Honey GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 9.5"Width: 6"Shade Height: 9.5"Shade Width: 6"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel