Besa Lighting 1JT-412407-LED Cierro 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1JT-412407-LED Cierro 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Cierro is a softly tapered narrow cylinder, creating a refined contemporary look. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and an low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 9.375"Width: 5.735"Shade Height: 9.375"Shade Width: 5.735"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel