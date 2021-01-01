Besa Lighting 1JT-151107 Riva 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1JT-151107 Riva 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade The Riva 9 pendant features a softly radiused glass, that will gracefully blend into almost any decorating theme. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and an low profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 9"Width: 5.125"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 5.125"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel