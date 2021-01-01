1ft VGA SVGA 15 Pin HD15 Male to Male Adapter Video Monitor Cable for PC Laptop TV Porjectormm

VGA cables are ideally suited for high resolution VGA applications. This High Resolution VGA Monitor Cable is designed to provide the highest video quality possible through VGA. Length(contain two connectors) : 1 FT VGA cable enables you to connect a VGA equipped computer or laptop to a monitor or projector or tv with 15 pin VGA port(also known as HD-15) for streaming video and playing games; compatible with all VGA female port equppied devices; Shielded Cable can minimize crosstalk, suppress noise, and protect against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). Resolutions: Supports UXGA (1600x1200), WXGA (1680x1050), 1080p (1920x1080) and up. Each SVGA Cable have two high density HD15 connectors with thumbscrews.