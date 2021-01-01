Mind Reader 1COMP3-BRN Drawer, Coffee Condiment, Makeup Organizer, Brown

PERFECT MULTI-PURPOSE ORGANIZER: Use in beverage areas, on countertops, in breakrooms, and in shared dining spaces to store coffee and tea condiments, food condiments such as salt and pepper packets, and utensils to keep areas tidy and clean. 4 CONVENIENT STORAGE SECTIONS: This item features three compartments ideal for storing small items such as tea bags, sugar packets, creamers, and food condiment packets, and one long section perfect for storing straws, stirrers, and utensils. GREAT FOR YOUR HOME, OFFICE OR HOSPITALITY: This space-saving organizer makes coffee service areas and dining areas easy to organize in hotel lobbies, breakfast service areas, breakrooms, at home on kitchen countertops, kitchen drawers, or at work. SMALL OFFICE ACCESSORIES ORGANIZER: Use this item for office desk organization of small items including paper clips, thumbtacks, rubber bands, staples, pens, and pencils. Use it to organize any small items you need to keep handy in any space. PERFECT FOR DORMS AND COLLEGE: Students and teachers need organizers too! Use this bamboo organizer in dorm rooms, common areas where coffee, tea, hot chocolate, hot water is served, on countertops, or in shared kitchen spaces or dining areas.