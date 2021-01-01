Besa Lighting 1BT-493007-LED Copa 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1BT-493007-LED Copa 1 Light LED Cord-Hung Pendant with Opal Matte Glass Shade Copa is a timeless open cylinder of handcrafted glass, that demonstrates contemporary sensibilities. Our Opal glass is a soft white cased glass that can suit any classic or modern decor. Opal has a very tranquil glow that is pleasing in appearance. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and a low Profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Opal Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveEnhance the appearance of your pendant with a wireform accessory (Sold Separately)DimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 6Wattage: 6Voltage: 120Average Hours: 30000Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 300Height: 9.875"Width: 3.125"Shade Height: 9.875"Shade Width: 3.125"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Bronze