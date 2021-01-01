Besa Lighting 1BT-440480 Stilo 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Amber Matte Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Besa Lighting 1BT-440480 Stilo 1 Light Cord-Hung Mini Pendant with Amber Matte Glass Shade Stilo 7 is a classic open-ended cylinder of handcrafted glass, a shape that will stand the test of time. Our Amber Matte glass is a caramel colored cased glass and opal inner layer. The orange glow has a low key harmonious display that exudes a warm mood. When lit the glass is vitalizing as well as stylish. The smooth satin finish on the outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This blown glass is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 10' SVT cordset and a low Profile flat monopoint canopy.Features:Amber Matte GlassSuitable for installation on sloped ceilingsIncludes 10 feet of SVT cord and 5" cord sleeveDimmableCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 7"Width: 4"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 4"Canopy Height: 0.625"Canopy Width: 5"Cord Length: 120"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp Location Satin Nickel