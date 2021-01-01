1&2 Charging Case Cover Cute Cartoon Case Silicone AirPod Cover with Keychain Cute Earbud Case for Kids Teens Girls Boys

NEWEST SUPER CUTE 3D DESIGNThe super animated Cute fashion design protective protector protective accessories shell will make your looks pretty and colorful, fashionable. Youll get highly of compliments from your friends. PERFECTLY FITThese high quality animal silicone shock resistant charging cover with carabiner kit to a precise fit without the bulkiness, with a reserved charging port, has access to all functions of the charging case. Therefore maintaining the portability, functionality & fashionable appearance at your charging dock. This 3D cartoon style skin will make your charger looks very distinctive and add more fun to your life. ANTI-LOST KEY CHAIN CARABINER INCLUDEHigh quality anti-lost key chain carabiner fashion animated adorable case makes your charging case easy to transport along, Easily and safely hook to your handbag, backpack, pants belt. No more slipping out and falling out. This cartoon case will keep your Air Pods safer and stylish. 360 PROTECTION