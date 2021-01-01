From evesky
19V 2.37A AC Adapter for Toshiba Chromebook 2 CB30-B3121 CB30-B3122 CB35-B3330 CB35-B3340 CB35-C3300 CB35-C3350 PA5072U-1ACA PA5192U-1ACA.
Advertisement
Gomarty:100% NEW AC Power Adapter, Input:100-240V-1A 50/60Hz Output:19V 2.37A 45W Outlet: 3-prong Connector Size:4.0*1.7mm(Refer to the picture! Please check it!)Package:1x Ac adapter and 1x 48 inch Ac power Cord;Gomarty has registered a U.S. Trademark and the serial number is 87155272 Compatible Models: PA5072U-1ACA PA5072E-1AC3 PA5192U-1ACA PA3922U-1ARA PA5072A-1AC3;Satellite Click 2 Pro L30W L35W P30W P35W W35DT W35Dt-A3300 L35W-B3204 P35W-B3220 P35W-B3226;Satellite U920T U925T U925t-S2120 U925T-S2130 U925T-S2300 Part Numbers: Toshiba Chromebook 2 13.3 inch CB30 CB30-B CB30-B3121 CB30-B3122 CB30-B3123 CB35 CB35-B CB35-C CB35-C3300 CB35-B3340 CB35-C CB35-C3300 CB35-C3350; Satellite Radius 12 P25W P25W-C2300-4K P25W-C2302;Satellite Click 2 Pro L30W L35W P30W P35W W35DT W35Dt-A3300 L35W-B3204 P35W-B3220 P35W-B3226;Thrive AT105 AT105-T1016; Portege WT20 Z10t Z15t Z20t Customer Questions: Any questions you can contact with us, we will respond within 24 hours. CE-/RoHS-/FCC- Certifie