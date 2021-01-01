19V 2.37A 45W AC Adapter Charger for Asus UX330U UX305 UX360C UX21A UX32A UX330 X540 X553M X201E X202E X541NA X542UA X540S X540SA X541N Q302L.

Output: DC 19V 2. 37A 45W (Replaces 19V 1. 75A 33W); Input: AC 100-240V 50-60Hz;Connector Size: 4. 0mm * 1. 35mm(Please make sure the DC output and tip size of ac adapter are accordant before you buy) Compatible with Asus UX305 UX360C UX21A UX32A UX330 UX330U X540 X553M X201E X202E X541NA X542UA X540S X540SA X541N Q200E C202SA C300SA E402WA Q302L Q504UA Q304U S200E Series Taichi 21 31 Asus T300LA TP300LA F553 F553M F556 F556U F302 K556 K556U Laptop Charger Security protection: CE-/FCC-/RoHS-Certified for safety, overcurrent, overvoltage, overload, temperature and short circuit protection. Core security components, multiple protection and safer? Package: 1x AC Power Adapter & 1x AC Power Cable Buy with Confidence: 24 x 7 E-mail Support, 12 Months Warranty, 30 Days Money Back Guarantee.