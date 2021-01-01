19V 2.37A 45W AC Adapter Charger Compatible with Asus Zenbook UX305 UX21A UX31A UX32A Series Taichi 21 31 Transformer Book Flip T300LA TP300LA Fits.

SPECIFICATION: DC Output 19V 2.37A, Input 100-240V 50-60Hz, Power: 45 Watt, Connector Size: OD*ID 4.0*1.35mm(small tip), Weight about 0.5lb, Total Cord Length about 68.5inch/5.7ft, Foldable two pin plug, Package includes 1xAC adapter. To choose the right AC charger, it is important to check your original adapter before to find out output voltage and current, connector shape and size. COMPATIBILITY: For Asus Zenbook UX21A UX32A UX32V UX32VD UX31A UX31LA UX301 UX301LA UX302LA UX303LA UX303UA UX303 Series Taichi 21 31 Asus Transformer Book Flip T300 T300LA TP300LA Transformer Book Trio TX201LA Model ADP-45DW B ADP-45AW A laptop chargers. FASHION DESIGN: Following the original adapter design, this charger has slim body and light weight, which is easy to carry for study, work or travel. One-piece body, foldable two pin plug and the LED indicator makes this charger different. SAFETY: ECHEER Laptop power supply have passed strict intelligent detection, like over-current protection, ove