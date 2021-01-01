From divi
19inch M190CGE-L20 1440X900 30 Pins Display with HD MI VGA Audio LCD Controller Board
Advertisement
19inch IPS LCD screen with full viewing angle LCD Screen Suit to HDMI VGA AUDIO LCD Board Work for LVDS Interface LCD Screen. Resolution 1440X900. Brightness 250 cd/m2 (Typ.)Contrast Ratio 1000:1 (Typ.) (TM) Controller Board model: VS-HGL81CL-V1.2 Screen model: M190CGE-L20, Signal Interface 30 pins LVDS (2 ch, 8-bit) , Connector Input power adapter: 5 Vdc-12 V DC more than 2 A. Packing list: 1× VS-HGL18CL-V1.2.1×M190CGE-L20 LCD Screen.1× LVDS Cable.1× Backlight Cable.1× Keyboard With Cable