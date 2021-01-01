From autel tech
19inch 2U Relay Rack Mount Cantilever Network Shelf 12inch Deep 40LBs Capacity
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 1.Fits 19' Standard Equipment. Accommodates tower units, monitors, and other equipment. 2.Cold Rolled Steel Made. Powder coated finish that protects them from rust and corrosion. 3.Slotted venting. Each rack shelf contains a ventilation hole pattern that is designed to maximize airflow. 4.Light weight and durable, premium quality craftsmanship, yet heavy duty up to 55LB weight capacity. 5.M6 Screws and Cage nuts are included.