From nearly natural

19in. Musa Leaf Artificial Plant in White Planter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Brighten spaces with this artificial musa plan boasting pointed leaves that fan up and outwards with a lifelike quality - all intricately designed in naturally occurring hues. Stands 19” high from a white planter stabilized with natural moss. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!" ; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature Overall Product Dimensions: H: 19 In. W: 15 In. D: 12 In. ; Planter Dimensions: H: 7.5 In. W: 3.5 In. D: 3.5 In. ; Measurements are taken from each furthest outstretched dimension. Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this plant can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the leaves and stems to achieve desired fullness NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day. Recommended for indoor use . Artificial plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance Easy and effortless ; Softens spaces ; Naturally occurring variegation ; Settled in a white planter

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com