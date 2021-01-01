198VF 19800mAh Cordless Vacuum Blower Clean Air Blower Garden Leaves Dust Collector Power Tool-One Battery

Feature:1. Powerful motor, copper core motor, greater power, longer service life.2. Quick-mounting, convenient and quick to install and unload accessories and host.3. The protective cover prevents debris from being sucked into the fan.4. Non-slip rubberized handle, stable and comfortable grip, no sore hands when operating for a long time.5. Infinitely variable speed control, wind speed can be adjusted by pressing force, power can be output on demand, electric energy distribution is more reasonable.6. Cooling holes in the motor nacelle to reduce the motor temperature and protect the motor.7. Vortexs type supercharged impeller, increase wind pressure, double cyclone wind group, the wind is more powerful.8. Blowing suction dual-purpose, large battery durability, household dust removal / cleaning, industrial dust removal, one machine. Specification: Input110-240V~0.