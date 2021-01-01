From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 19800 Zazu 28 Light 44" Wide Abstract Chandelier Black / Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Eurofase Lighting 19800 Zazu 28 Light 44" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesSloped ceiling compatible(28) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 180" cord includedUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 44"Minimum Height: 44"Maximum Hanging Height: 230"Width: 44"Depth: 44"Product Weight: 70.6 lbsCord Length: 180"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 8"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 28Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: G16.5Bulbs Included: No Black / Chrome