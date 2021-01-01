Get the Gamblin 1980 Oil Color, 150ml at Michaels. com. These oil colors offer artists true color for a real value and are intended for painters who are increasing their knowledge of techniques, or experimenting with new ideas. Paints are formulated with pure pigments, the finest refined linseed oil and marble dust (calcium carbonate). These oil colors offer artists true color for a real value and are intended for painters who are increasing their knowledge of techniques, or experimenting with new ideas. Paints are formulated with pure pigments, the finest refined linseed oil and marble dust (calcium carbonate). They are made from approximately half the colored pigments of artist grade oil colors and include added extenders that have good film forming properties. Each extender is paired with the pigment so that opaque colors remain reasonably opaque and transparent colors are not clouded. Details: Available in assorted colors 150ml tubes | Gamblin 1980 Oil Color, 150 ml Paint in Burnt Umber | Michaels®