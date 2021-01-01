Vintage Retro 70s Tees 1976 Rainbow 70s Vintage Seventies Retro Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect for boys & girls who love the 70s. It has a drawing of a rainbow and the year 1976. I love 70s. 1976 Rainbow Made in 1976. Add this to your Christmas and birthday gift ideas. Wear it proudly to any retro throwback party. This design is groovy. Makes a great present for those who were born in 1976 or just love the 1970s. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only