Entertaining on the patio becomes just as easy as indoors with this serving cart from the iconic 1966 Collection. It's designed to coordinate with the furniture series by Richard Schultz, created by request of Florence Knoll more than 50 years ago and continuing to grace style-savvy backyards to this day. The cart offers a variety of frame finishes and tabletop choices, making it simple to integrate into your decor no matter the theme. Color: Multicolor.