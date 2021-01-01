1966 Collection Ottoman by Knoll - Color: White (1966-250-W-O-6)

In 1962, Florence Knoll asked designer Richard Schultz to create a collection of furniture that could withstand the outdoors. The result was the â€œ1966 Collectionâ€ which became an instant classic with designs like the 1966 Ottoman. This furniture series revolutionized outdoor furniture with a clean, fresh look that remains fully relevant today. The 1966 Collection Ottoman features vinyl straps with woven polyester mesh seating. The cast and extruded aluminum frame is finished in a weather resistant polyester powder coat. Richard Schultz outdoor furniture emphasizes exceptional durability. All furniture has been re-engineered to incorporate the best modern materials, including Teflon thread, powder coat paints and stainless steel. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: White.