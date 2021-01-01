Hinkley Lighting 1960 1 Light 12" Lantern Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Shade from the Tucker Collection Museum Black Outdoor Lighting Wall

Hinkley Lighting 1960 1 Light 12" Lantern Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Shade from the Tucker Collection Single Light Lantern Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Shades from the Tucker CollectionTucker is a study in symmetry, its cast aluminum construction reinforced by clean, geometric lines and proportions. The sturdy Oil Rubbed Bronze or Museum Black finish and clear seedy glass inspire a rustic lodge aesthetic.Features: Includes a lantern shaped, clear seedy glass shadeFixture made of aluminumCan be used in wet locationsManufacturer Warranty: 2 Year FinishDimensions: Height: 11.5"Width: 7" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 5.5"Backplate Width: 4.5"Extension: 8" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Outdoor Wall Sconces Museum Black