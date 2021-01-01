195V67A Laptop AC Adapter Charger for Dell Precision M3800 Precisoin 5510 Precison 5520 XPS 15 Charger HA130PM130 Universal Notebook Adapter Cord 45mm

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifications: Input Voltage 100-240V AC, Output power 19.5V 6.7A, DC Tip: 4.5mm*3.0mm(Please check your laptop's connector). Compatible with: Dell XPS 15 9530, Dell XPS 15 9550, Dell XPS 15 9560, Dell VOSTRO24 5450, Dell Inspiron 5459, Inspiron 13 7347, 7348, 7459, Dell Precision 5520, Precision Mobile Workstation 5510, Dell Precision M2800, M3800 P/N: 7CWK7, 662JT, DA130PM130, HA130PM130, 6TTY6, 0RN7NW, 0V363H, 332-1892, ADP-130EB BA Light design & EntireProtect: It has the Blue LED indicator and you can find the charger or the laptop easily. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Safety, reliability: All of our product lines are put through rigorous quality control procedures to ensure safe, reliable operation for years to come. We guarantee our products will charge your device as efficiently as the original charger, or any ot