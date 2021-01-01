1951 Stool by Emeco - Color: Black (1951 BAR 30 LAVA BLACK)

A design originally thought to have been lost until it resurfaced a half-century later in an auction, the Emeco 1951 Stool is an update by BMW Designworks Adrian van Hooydonk, brought back to retain Emecos DNA while looking forward. Its a stool originally produced in 1951 for government hospitals. Adrian van Hooydonk was tapped to capture the simple, utilitarian, and masculine principles of the brand. Adrian van Hooydonk approached the piece like a modern car, adding functional elements while projecting dynamism and strength. These functional updates are the recycled plastic seat and backrests that elegantly contrast against the metal. The recycled aluminum frame is finely crafted and hand brushed, using the same 77-step process as the iconic Navy chair. The stackable stool displays a more dynamic stance than before with its flaring legs. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Color: Black.