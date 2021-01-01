Z-Lite 195-14F Opal 3 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

From z-lite
Z-Lite 195-14F Opal 3 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Art and architecture form a stylish bond that represents elegant fixtures in the Opal collection. Designed to bring fluidity and a contemporary verve, each piece offers a charming array of cutout interlocking elliptical shapes on its steel frame and a classic, elegant white organza shade. Choose from finishes in brushed nickel or chrome, and select a style that adds optimal elegance to a custom designed living space.FeaturesSteel constructionWhite organza fabric shadeRequires (3) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsDimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 5-7/8"Width: 14"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsCanopy Width: 14"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsDimmable: Yes Flush Mount Brushed Nickel