Z-Lite 1933-46-LED Baden 46" Wide LED Bath Bar Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Z-Lite 1933-46-LED Baden 46" Wide LED Bath Bar Beautifully modern with a slight concaved lens surrounded by a stylish frame in chrome, brushed nickel or black. Baden is one vanity that brings a fresh touch to any washroom. Available in three sizes. These energy-efficient fixtures can be mounted horizontally or verticallyFeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes an acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 46"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 10 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1619, 1922, or 2041Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 24 watts Bath Bar Brushed Nickel