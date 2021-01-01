From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 19324 3 Light 22" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants Drum
Meyda Tiffany 19324 3 Light 22" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked multi-colored glass shadeMade in AmericaRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsRod suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 37-1/2"Width: 22"Product Weight: 20.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Drum Brushed Nickel