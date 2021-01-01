From z-lite
Z-Lite 1930MP Citadel 8" Wide Mini Pendant Matte Black / Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 1930MP Citadel 8" Wide Mini Pendant Features Steel constructionDimmableSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb required(1) 3", (1) 6", and (5) 12" downrods includedUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensions Fixture Height: 5-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Chrome