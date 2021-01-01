From precious moments
Precious Moments 193004 You're On The Move and Growing So Fast Baby Crawling Bisque Porcelain Figurine, One Size, Multicolor
Advertisement
Look out world, the little one is on the move It’s a moment their parents have been looking forward to, and this figurine captures the excitement of the accomplishment The little tyke crawls across a favorite blanket with the sweet message “You’re On The Move And Growing So Fast” printed along the side A thoughtful gift for baby showers, it is also a great way to surprise a new mom or dad This figurine is meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted, measuring approximately 2.25”H For more than 40 years, Precious Moments has been devoted to making the world a kinder place by helping people share love. A timeless brand, Precious Moments helps you celebrate everyday moments and commemorate special occasions with hand-painted porcelain figurines and ornaments as well as contemporary kitchenware, home decor, baby gifts, and more. A unique inspirational message lies at the heart of every Precious Moments product, thoughtfully designed so you can turn your special moments into memories that last a lifetime