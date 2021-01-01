192KHz Digital to Analog Audio Converter DAC Digital SPDIF Optical to Analog LR RCA Converter Toslink Optical to 35mm Jack Adapter for PS3 HD DVD.

Best Quality Guranteed. 192KHz Digital to Analog Audio Converter: Converts coaxial or toslink digital PCM audio signals to analog L/R RCA and 3.5mm Jack audio simultaneously ( not capable of being reversed) Input Audio Connector: 1 x Toslink, 1 x RCA (Coaxial); Output Audio Connector: 2 x RCA(R/L), 1 x 3.5mm Jack; Powered by 5.5mm USB Power Cable (Power Adapter is NOT Included); Do Not Use Other Plugs, It Can Only Use 5V 1A Plug Supports Sampling Rate at 32KHz, 44.1KHz, 48KHz, 96KHz, 192KHz; 24bit S/ PDIF Incoming Bit Stream on Left and Right Channels Supports Uncompressed 2 channel LPCM or PCM Digital Audio Signal Output; Provides Electromagnetic-noise-free Transmission(5.1 channel is incompatible, please set the audio output to PCM or LPCM Easy to Install and Simple to Operate; Can be Used for PS3, PS4, Xbox, Blu-ray Player, HD DVD, Home Cinema Systems, AV Amps, Etc