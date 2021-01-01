Liberty Garden 1924 Banded High Density Resin Hose Holder Pot with Drainage

Stop hassling yourself with a tangled hose pile. Make your gardening life a little more convenient with the Liberty Garden LBG1924 Banded High-Density Resin Hose Pot.This hose-holding durable pot is perfect for gardeners that regularly need to use a hose. With its ability to hold a hose of up to 100 feet long, your hose will be stored conveniently and securely.Speaking of security, this pot features a strong construction to maintain a hose. Made of high-density resin, this hose pot can withstand regular wear and tear with its rust-resistant construction.It also features a convenient drainage hole and an inlet port to feed your hose through for easy water connection.The Liberty Garden hose pot is a necessary tool for any serious gardener. Make your outdoor living simple and organized with this reliable hose holder.