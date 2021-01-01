From z-lite
Z-Lite 1923-2V-LED Ethos 2 Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Chisel Glass Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Z-Lite 1923-2V-LED Ethos 2 Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Chisel Glass FeaturesSteel constructionChisel glass shade with finish coordinated metal ringIntegrated LED lightingReversible mounting - Installable with light directed upward or downwardDimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-5/16"Width: 13"Extension: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 4.6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1104Total Max Wattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Vanity Light Brushed Nickel