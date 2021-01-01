From z-lite
Z-Lite 1922-1S-LED Ethos Single Light 5-11/16" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce with Seedy Glass Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom
Z-Lite 1922-1S-LED Ethos Single Light 5-11/16" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Sconce with Seedy Glass FeaturesSteel constructionSeedy glass shade with finish coordinated metal ringIntegrated LED lightingMountable with lights directed upward or downwardDimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-5/16"Width: 5-11/16"Extension: 4-11/16"Product Weight: 3.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 552Total Max Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Bathroom Sconce Chrome