Z-Lite 1921-5V-LED Ethos 5 Light 40" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Z-Lite 1921-5V-LED Ethos 5 Light 40" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Clear Glass FeaturesSteel constructionClear glass shade with finish coordinated metal ringIntegrated LED lightingReversible mounting - Installable with light directed upward or downwardDimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-5/16"Width: 40"Extension: 5-5/8"Product Weight: 8.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2760Total Max Wattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Vanity Light Brushed Nickel