1920x1080 Digital Picture Frame 8 Inch Widely IPS Screen Include 32GB SD Card Photo Auto Rotation Image Preview Adjustable Brightness Support Max.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Image Preview & Auto Rotation]: The digital photo frame is designed with image preview function, you can enter the preview page to check the pictures before display them. This frame is also have the photo auto rotation, it works to automatically adjust the orientation of the photos to display correctly. It helps to avoid to edit the photos one by one. [Multiple Pictures Display Simultaneously]: The digital picture frame could change the slide mode to single window(display 1 picture in the window), 2 pictures window(display 2 pictures at the same window), 3 pictures window(display 3 pictures at the same window), 4 pictures window(display 4 pictures at the same window). Unique design, get more fun with our digital frames! [IPS Wide Viewing Angle]: This digital frame is designed with IPS display screen, 178 degree viewing angle to make it possible to see the pictures clearly and perfect from the side.