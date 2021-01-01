4PACK 1920TVL 1080P HD TVI Security Cameras 120ft Night Vision CCTV Cameras Home Security DayNight Waterproof Camera for 720P1080P5MP4K HDTVI.

2.0MP 1080P HD-TVI Security Camera This is 1080P HD- TVI Bullet Camera. It compatible with 720P,1080P,5MP,4K HD-TVI analog DVRs. High performance lens captures everything in great detail and presents true-to-life color on screen 120ft Night Vision get a sharp and crisp image day or night with the camera's automatic IR-CUT filter Up to 120ft night vision in total darkness and 160ft Night vision in ambient light. More than 3.0Lux the night vision is color. Indoor and Outdoor use Aluminum Metal vandal proof & waterproof can withstand the toughest of outdoor conditions, 3-Axis Camera Stand, cable through bracket Multiple Application CameraIt could be widely installed in home, store, office, school and any place. Protect your family, parents, baby, property and everything. NOTED This camera did not come with DVR, but come with power supply & video power cable!