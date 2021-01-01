From z-lite
Z-Lite 1919-5V-LED Rivulet 5 Light 40" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Matte Opal Glass Shades Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Advertisement
Z-Lite 1919-5V-LED Rivulet 5 Light 40" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Matte Opal Glass Shades FeaturesSteel constructionMatte opal glass shadesIntegrated 3000K LED lampingMountable with lights directed upward or downwardDimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 40"Extension: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 11.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsTotal Max Wattage: 40 wattsBulb Type: Integrated LEDNumber of Light Sources: 5Lumens: 2400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Bronze