Z-Lite 1919-2V-LED Rivulet 2 Light 14" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Matte Opal Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Z-Lite 1919-2V-LED Rivulet 2 Light 14" Wide Integrated LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Matte Opal Glass Shades FeaturesFrame constructed from steelMatte opal glass shades(2) Integrated 8 watt soft LED lightsReversible mounting - Shades installable upward or downwardDimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 14"Extension: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 5.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsTotal Max Wattage: 16 wattsBulb Type: Integrated LEDNumber of Light Sources: 2Lumens: 960Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Brushed Nickel