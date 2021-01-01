From z-lite
Z-Lite 1916-4V-LED Avige 4 Light 31" Wide 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Matte Opal Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Z-Lite 1916-4V-LED Avige 4 Light 31" Wide 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Matte Opal Glass Shade Product Features:Matte opal glass shadesIntegrated 3000K LED lampingHigh quality steel constructionETL listed for damp locationsDimming with electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerProduct Dimensions:Height: 7.3"Width: 31"Extension: 4.9"Product Weight: 9.42 lbsElectrical Specifications:Total Max Wattage: 32 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 4Bulb Type: Integrated LEDVoltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 2400 Vanity Light Brushed Nickel