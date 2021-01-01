Z-Lite 1913-4V Cadiz 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Z-Lite 1913-4V Cadiz 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Fixture Features:Includes cream glass shadePair with other items in the Cadiz CollectionMade of steelDesigned to cast light in an upward directionUL Listed for Damp LocationRequires (4) 75 watt G9 base bulbs (Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 5" Width: 32" Extension: 4.4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 5.57 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 75Total Max Wattage: 300Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Brushed Nickel