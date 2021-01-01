Z-Lite 1908-1S Argenta 1 Light Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting

Z-Lite 1908-1S Argenta 1 Light Wall Sconce with Matte Opal Glass Shade Small in size but not in style, this modern wall mount provides any room with more than just a touch of class and is versatile enough for use as a vanity or for just around the house. The modern double-layered shade consisting of an inner layer of matte opal glass and an outer level of clear glass provide sophistication while the chrome wall mount includes a beautiful crystal column, perfect for providing any room with the ultimate modern look. Specifications:ADA: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesEnergy Star: NoExtension: 6.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Height: 14"Light Direction: Up LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: MetalNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 2.87 lbsSconce Type: WallchiereShade: YesShade Color: Clear, WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: CylinderUL Listed: YesVoltage: 120v Up Lighting Chrome