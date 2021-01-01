Design House 190751 Stratford Privacy Door Lever Set with Round Rose - Pack of 6 Oil Rubbed Bronze Leverset Privacy

Design House 190751 Stratford Privacy Door Lever Set with Round Rose - Pack of 6 Features:Beautiful oil rubbed bronze finishConstructed of high quality metal for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the Stratford seriesReversible handing for easy installation on left or right handed doorsIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareCovered by a limited lifetime mechanical warrantySpecifications:BHMA Certification: Grade 3Projection: 2-1/4"Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Material: ZincQuantity: 6 setsProduct Variations:190488: Stratford Privacy Set in Satin Nickel - Pack of 2190538: Stratford Privacy Set in Oil Rubbed Bronze - Pack of 2190702: Stratford Privacy Set in Satin Nickel - Pack of 6190751 (This Model): Stratford Privacy Set in Oil Rubbed Bronze - Pack of 6190819: Stratford Privacy Set in Satin Nickel - Pack of 12190868: Stratford Privacy Set in Oil Rubbed Bronze - Pack of 12 Oil Rubbed Bronze