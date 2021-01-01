From design house
Design House 190546 Springdale Privacy Door Lever Set with Round Rose - Pack of 2 Satin Nickel Leverset Privacy
Design House 190546 Springdale Privacy Door Lever Set with Round Rose - Pack of 2 Features:Beautiful satin nickel finishConstructed of high quality brass for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the Springdale seriesReversible handing for easy installation on left or right handed doorsIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareCovered by a 5 year limited warrantySpecifications:BHMA Certification: Grade 3Projection: 2-1/4"Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Material: BrassQuantity: 2 setsProduct Variations:190546 (This Model): Springdale Privacy Set - Pack of 2190876: Springdale Privacy Set - Pack of 8 Satin Nickel