Livex Lighting 1902 Pelham 1 Light Bathroom Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Livex Lighting 1902 Pelham 1 Light Bathroom Sconce
Livex Lighting 1902 Pelham 1 Light Bathroom Sconce Features:Ultra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationHand blown satin opal white glass shade Dimensions:Height: 10"Width: 4.5"Backplate Diameter: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Bathroom Sconce Chrome