Hudson Valley Lighting 1902 Beekman 2 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1902 Beekman 2 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with fabric tapered shades(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 15"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 5"Backplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Up Lighting Aged Brass