19003 USB Extension Cable USB 20 A Male to A Female Extension Cable White 33 Feet 1 Meter

Best Quality Guranteed. USE Extend the reach of your existing USB cable from your PC/Mac, laptop, and other USB devices. Note USB has a total length limitation of 5 meters (16.4 feet). Any requirements over that total length, you must use active extensions for the best transmission. FULLY MOLDED CONNECTORS Provides excellent strain relief that ensures superior connectivity and a durable, long life FOIL AND BRAID SHIELD Double shielding prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference. This helps to minimize interference for error-free data transmission between devices TWISTED PAIR CONSTRUCTION Helps reduce crosstalk interference ensuring high speed, error-free data transfers PACKAGING To ensure you receive the highest quality products C2G packages all product in C2G branded packaging System ram type: ddr dram