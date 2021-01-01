Broan 190 CFM 42" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ Washable Filters & Axial Fan - 424201

Broan 4242 190 CFM 42 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with Washable Filters and Axial Fan from the Economy Collection Features:Includes a robust 190 CFM axial fan, ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of residual heat and unwanted air pollutionDishwasher safe and easy to replace aluminum mesh filters trap and remove unwanted contaminants such as grease and food residueBathe your cook top in the warm glow of a single incandescent bulb (bulb not included)Functional 2-speed rocker controls provide for unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environmentBeautiful painted steel or stylish stainless steel construction availableHome Ventilating Institute (HVI) certifiedUnderwriters Laboratories (UL) listedSpecifications:Bulb Included: NoCFM: 190Control Type: RockerConvertible to Ductless / Recirculating: NoDepth: 17-1/2"Duct Size: 7" RoundHeight: 6"Height Above Cooktop: 18" to 24"Material: Stainless SteelSones: 6Speeds: 2Watts Per Bulb: 75Width: 42"Product Variations:4224: 190 CFM 24" Under Cabinet Hood4230: 190 CFM 30" Under Cabinet Hood4236: 190 CFM 36" Under Cabinet Hood4242 (This Model): 190 CFM 42" Under Cabinet Hood Under Cabinet Range Hoods White