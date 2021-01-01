Whirlpool 190 CFM 30" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ Recirculation Option - UXT4130ADS

Whirlpool UXT4130AD 190 CFM 30 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with Recirculation Option Features: This quiet range hood only produces 4.5 sones at the highest fan speed with a recirculating optionThe seamless appearance of this hidden vent matches almost every modern or traditional kitchenIncandescent lighting illuminates the cooktop making it easy to see what you are cookingThis two speed hood pairs well with many cooktopsPower cord will need to be purchased and installed on this range hoodProduct Technologies: FIT System: Eliminate measuring, cutting, and filler strips for a perfect fit in three easy steps; first attach FIT brackets and prep the hood for electrical connection, second position the hood and attach to the cabinet, third complete the electrical connection. Recirculating Range Hood (Optional): Recirculating range hoods require no external venting of air. Instead, air is pushed through a charcoal filtration system that removes pollutants before circulating it back into the home. The benefit of such a system is that household temperatures and humidity are easier to maintain, as the internal air never leaves the kitchen. A recirculating range hood is also generally far easier to install, as complex ventilation systems and vent pipe are not required.Specifications: CFM: 190Width: 29-15/16"Height: 4-15/16"Depth: 18-5/8"Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 30"Ducting: 7" Round or 3-1/4" x 10"Fan Speeds: 2Maximum Sones: 4.5Amperage: 15 AmpsVoltage: 120 Volts Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel