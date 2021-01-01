Broan 190 CFM 36" Wide Steel Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ Washable Filters & Axial Fan - F403601

Broan F4036 160 - 190 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wide Steel Under Cabinet Range Hood with Washable Filters and Axial Fan from the Economy Collection Features:Includes a robust 190 CFM axial fan, ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of residual heat and unwanted air pollution.Dishwasher safe and easy to replace aluminum mesh filters trap and remove unwanted contaminants such as grease and food residue.Bathe your cook top in the warm glow of a single incandescent bulb (bulb not included).Functional 2-speed rocker controls provide for unparalleled mastery of your kitchen environment.Beautiful painted steel or stylish stainless steel construction available.Enjoy the convenience of a convertible ventilation system – clean and circulate internal air while maintaining kitchen temperatures and saving on heating/cooling bills (Model S97007696).Home Ventilating Institute (HVI) certified.Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed.Product Technologies:Convertible Range Hood: Convertible range hoods can function either as a ventilated (ducted) or recirculating unit. The primary benefit being that it allows for the broadest compatibility across multiple kitchen environments. A convertible unit can be made into recirculating typically through the purchase of a recirculating kit. Convertible units don't compromise their efficiency or functionality between ducted or re-circulating configurations, leaving the choice entirely dependent on what's the most convenient for the end user.Specifications:CFM: 190Width: 36"Depth: 17-1/2"Height: 6"Height Above Cooktop: 18"Voltage: 120Sones: 6.5Blower Speeds: 2Ducting: 7" Round or 3-1/4" x 10"Motor Type: Axial FanProduct Variations:F4024: 24" WideF4030: 30" WideF4036 (This Model): 36" WideF4042: 42" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hoods White